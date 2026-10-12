Cardiologist wears out the parental alienation playbook

Dr. Mohamad Lazkani, courtesy of US News and World Reports

Note: in the podcast, find a 2025 interview Richard Luthmann and I conducted with Arizona State Senator Mark Finchem. I reference the interview in the article.

A wealthy Arizona doctor is asking a court to give his two children to his sister, even as allegations swirl that he’s abusing them.

To the outside world, Dr. Mohamad Lazkani is the epitome of the American dream.

He’s a successful cardiologist with two kids.

His divorce records reveal a Jekyll and Hyde personality.

Dr. Lazkani did not return a voicemail and email for comment.

For the last five years he has pursued his ex-wife, Maheen Sheikh who is also a doctor, as their custody case started in Colorado and moved to Arizona.

Even as his kids have disclosed abuse against him and a mysterious friend, he has repeatedly responded by accusing Maheen of parental alienation.

Shawn Wygant

In Colorado, he hired Shawn Wygant as a rebuttal expert.

Wygant, who did not return a voicemail for comment, is a well-known part of the parental alienation community.

He was featured in a 2023 conference put on by the Parental Alienation Study Group (PASG).

Wygant hosted a seminar on custody evaluations when parental alienation is alleged at the 2023 PASG conference

He previously worked with the Joshi Law Group, headed by Ashish Joshi who specializes in parental alienation accusations.

In this case, he wrote in his report, “It was also clear as Dr. Kunstal pointed out in his report that the mother has engaged in parental alienation behaviors that are likely to cause parental alienation symptoms in the children if not addressed by the court in a meaningful way.”

Furthermore, he treated abuse allegations as evidence of parental alienation- standard for parental alienation dogma.

Wygant even cited Richard Gardner, the discredited psychologist who popularized parental alienation in family courts.

The abuse allegations

The abuse allegations started years ago- as alluded to in Wygant’s report- when the children alleged that Dr. Lazkani’s friend, Dr. Shivanshu “Shiv” Madan, touched them inappropriately.

Dr. Shivanshu Madan, courtesy of the University of Colorado

Dr. Madan hung up when reached on his cell phone.

Wygant spelled out the accusation, “Father’s friend had inappropriately touched the daughter’s thigh when the father’s friend put the daughter in a chair during a family game activity.”

Wygant made an allusion to the allegation in an article entitled: We Need to Err on the Side of Caution

In a 2026, Dr. Lazkani admitted to a court appointee that he allowed Dr. Madan around his children after the no contact order.

“Father stated the allegation referenced incidents in 2024, when the girls were whispering into Father’s friend’s ear and laughing. As they played a game, the friend picked up Layla and placed her on his lap. Allegations of abuse were made later. Father said police dismissed the allegations.” The report from the court appointee noted.

The parties have gone through numerous custody evaluations, the latest in 2025 dismissed parental alienation.

- PRE found that Mo is not embracing their child’s messages but instead judging how they were delivered. - PRE found that the girls do message their Baba with phrases such as “I love you” and “I miss you,” and yet Mo has found a way to be critical of Maheen based on how these messages are being communicated. - PRE found that if the girls were truly being alienated from their father, the messages above would read very differently. (emphasis mine)

That evaluation also found abusive and manipulative behavior by Dr. Lazkani.

PRE finds that, for Mohamad, failure is accompanied by anger—expressed outwardly by throwing things or inwardly through silence and dark thoughts. PRE found that when {their daughter}, a 10-year-old, expresses to her father that certain behaviors feel wrong or frightening to her, Mohamad appears to perceive this feedback as a challenge to his authority.

From Colorado to Arizona

From 2021-2025, the divorce was adjudicated in Colorado. After a five-day trial, Maheen got physical custody while Mohamad got visits, “for four (4) nights every other weekend on a schedule that was to advance to equal time by 2028,” according to a court filing.

Maheen moved to Arizona in 2021. The case stayed in Colorado until 2026 after Muhamad there as well. The custody case was registered in Maricopa County, Arizona on January 8, 2026.

On February 24, 2026, Mohamad filed a petition to modify custody.

Gregg Woodnick

In Arizona, Mohamad was represented by attorney Gregg Woodnick.

Mr. Woodnick did not respond to a voicemail and email for comment.

Woodnick is a notorious attorney in the area, known for representing David Segui’s ex-wife.

In that case, Woodnick similarly flipped the script; when his client was accused of sexual abuse, he falsely accused David Segui of alienating the children.

After putting the children through hell for about two years, they returned to their father and sued several people.

Woodnick took the same tactic here.

Mohamad’s children disclosed abuse to several different people. Maheen’s filing described one disclosure.

On or about January 13, 2026 the child {their daughter} reported inappropriate touching by Father, of {their other daughter’s} genitals. {Their daughter} also reported Father recording her and her sister in the shower and in their bedroom where they change clothes. {Their daughter} also reported Father watching pornography while sitting next to her on the couch. {Their other daughter} also stated that Father’s best friend, Shiv, inappropriately touched her. Mother took the children to Phoenix Children’s Hospital on or about January 13, 2026. The Surprise police department (Ref# 260100607) and DCS became involved. Police and DCS advised Father should have no contact with the kids during this investigation and Mother should pursue obtaining an order of protection. Mother did so.

The girls disclosed abuse to their jiu jitsu instructor the next month. Here’s part of one of Maheen’s filings.

On February 7, 2026, per Father’s request, the parents agreed that Father would get the children from Jiu-Jitsu. The children locked themselves in a changing room at Jiu-Jitsu, claimed that they would not go with Father because he touched {Their daughter} under the covers. They refused to leave the changing room. Mother was not present. The jiu jitsu incident happened when their mother wasn’t there.

A police report confirmed the events.

With allegations swirling around his client, Woodnick flipped the script.

He claimed these allegations were repeatedly found to be unsubstantiated.

In a March 27, 2026, statement, Mohamad noted, “As the Court, DCS and the police have already concluded, Father is not kidnapping the kids to Jordan, and he did not abuse the children.”

Since the kids kept repeating them, they must be under the influence of their mother. Here’s part of one filing.

Ostensibly because of Petitioner, MAHEEN SHEIKH (hereinafter “Mother”), repeating the same false tropes that were found not to be credible by this Court, the Minor Children continue to make false reports to any mandatory reporters they come into contact with (upon information and belief, at Mother’s direction). Mother continues to undermine Father’s anticipated parenting time.

“The alienation efforts here are overt and indisputable.” Woodnick concluded.

The counter

Maheen filed a separate motion on August 28, 2026, contradicting this entirely. She said the police and DCS investigations were ongoing, “The Peoria investigation is ongoing. DCS originally found the allegations unsubstantiated; but recently for reasons unknown, reopened the investigation.”

I did an open records request for all public records related to this investigation with the Surprise Police Department, but that request has not yet been fulfilled.

The dispute is central to Woodnick’s argument. He bases his assertion that the allegations are meritless because he claims both police and DCS have failed to substantiate them. Only, it appears neither has finished its investigation.

In the alternative, two kids keep repeating the same allegations to anyone who will listen because his client is abusing them, and Woodnick is using parental alienation as a tactic.

The court has continued to kick the can down the road on ruling on Mohamad’s motion to modify custody.

Dr. Jamie Picus

Instead, it appointed a therapeutic interventionist (TI) named Dr. Jamie Picus on March 27, 2026.

TI’s have become controversial in Arizona; Republican State Senator Mark Finchem tried to ban them in 2025. His bill passed the legislature but was vetoed by Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs. Below State Senator Finchem explained to Richard Luthmann and me why they were so controversial.

Dr. Picus’s behavior in this case validates State Senator Finchem’s concern. According Dr. Picus’s report, the children repeated the same allegations to her.

Naturally, she ignored them and pushed harder for reunification.

When I interviewed Amelia Martinez, who was sixteen at the time, she described a similar dynamic with court appointed therapist in her case in Texas. The more she resisted seeing her father, the more the therapist pushed.

As in this case, Amelia alleged, including to me, that her father had abused her. A therapist, Norma Jo Backs, was assigned to fix the relationship, and she described Backs coercing her into a relationship despite Amelia’s resistance. The courts accused Amelia’s mom of parental alienation.

Dr. Picus did not respond to a voicemail left at her office.

Things came to a head when Maheen found an expert who wrote a letter condemning this so-called therapy and threatening to report Dr. Picus to the governing medical board.

Days later, Dr. Picus asked to resign from the case. The judge granted the request while taking a subtle jab at Maheen, “The TI requests professional discharge from this appointment due to threats made against her by an expert associated with Mother, causing the need for Dr. Picus to recuse. Good cause appearing,”

Conclusion

Meanwhile, Mohamad continues to argue in court filing that his relationship with his two daughters is perfect, besides the parental alienation.

“Dr. Picus began her work in March. Father was only able to have five (5) sessions with the children: three (3) in person visits with the Minor Children without Mother present and two (2) sessions with Mother present. The sessions without Mother present were a resounding success.” Mohamad stated in an August 28, 20206, filing.

In that same filing, he asked for extraordinary relief. He asked the court to send the girls to a reunification camp.

SB 1372, which was signed by Governor Hobbs in 2024, banned court ordered reunification camps.

With this understanding, Mohamad argued that Maheen could agree to it and send the kids to a reunification camp that way.

Father appreciates that due to a recent law change, this is not relief the Court can order. But is relief the parties can agree to. (emphasis mine) Without the support of a TI (and appointment of any other TI/COBI would be a similar result given Mother’s current posture and after Mother’s malicious allegations), a reunification program that requires physical and temporal commitment by each parent could be the best solution. All Mother needs to do is agree Father is a fit parent, that no evidence supports that he ever abused the Minor Children, and that the Minor Children should have an equal, loving relationship with him.

As an alternative, he argued that his sister, Mona, should get custody temporarily.

Father is seeking a “custodial reversal”, which he appreciates is a big shift and will impact the Minor Children. To ease the suddenness of that transition and in consideration of their best interests, Father intends on using his authority to place the Minor Children, temporarily, in the physical custody of their Paternal Aunt. As the TI Reports show, the Minor Children feel safe and thoroughly enjoy their Paternal extended family and Paternal Aunt was the selected witness to Father’s parenting time with the girls because of their bond with her. Paternal Aunt (Mona) has advised that she is capable of taking in the children while they work on re-establishing their relationship with their Father and they are eased into parenting time with him, outside the influence of Mother.

I left a voicemail for Mona Lazkani, but she did not return a call.

The court has a hearing set for October 14, 2026, where Mohamad’s draconian requests may finally be heard.

Emails to Maheen Sheikh and her attorney were left unreturned.