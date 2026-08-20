Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Andriy Lyashchenko's avatar
Andriy Lyashchenko
5h

Really? Out of state? Our corrupt trans-Nazi judge Bigelow refused to move our daughter from California.

The place for American family court judges is federal jail. All of them are guilty of crimes against humanity.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

Piqui’s Law was written for this exact species of judicial madness: coercive reunification schemes that sever children from safe attachments under acutely distressing circumstances. Stackhouse may not be calling it a camp, but Volpe’s reporting describes the same machinery in different packaging — removal, isolation, pressure, transition, and forced repair of a rejected parental relationship. Grandparents from Maine do not become a lawful trauma bridge because the court dislikes the mother. California said child safety comes first. Tomorrow’s question is whether Judge Stackhouse follows that law or turns two children into an experiment.

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