Boyne alleges key evidence collected illegally in latest interview

Paul Boyne

Paul Boyne was arrested in the summer of 2023, but the State of Connecticut will not be able to complete its prosecution in 2025, he told me in a new interview.

He said a trial is currently scheduled for February 2026, but even that is in doubt.

His defense is asking for information related to the raid in 2022 of his home in Virginia. That raid produced the key evidence from his computer used to prosecute Boyne.

Paul told me he believes the raid was illegal and believes once the information is provided in discovery there will be enough in there to exclude everything confiscated from said raid.

Paul was originally arrested in July 2023; at the time, he lived in Virginia.

A blog, thefamilycourcircus.com, published a lot of stories about the judicial system in Connecticut. (Paul’s custody case from decades ago is in Connecticut)

Some of those posts included violent allusions. Professor Eugene Volokh previously described some of the offending material.

Judge Moukawsher “in the crosshair sight of a firearm” (¶ 17); “The judicial vengeance of Judge Moukawsher begs a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 18); talk of “assassinations” and “.50 caliber ammunition” (¶ 5); the items listed in ¶ 6; “is she beginning for a .308 shot to the head thru two panes of window glass from an oath keeper, concealed in the woods behind her house? A quick .50 cal to the head, delivered thru the back window of her car” (¶ 8); “worthy of a .50 cal to the head” (¶ 10); the Molotov cocktail stuff in ¶ 11; “Hunt Deichert!” and related material (¶ 12); “are there enough .50 cals for all the chosen heads in need of redemption?” (¶ 13); and more.

Long a thorn in the judiciary’s side, Connecticut law enforcement spent years investigating the blog. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) even previously visited him, before he was finally charged with cyberstalking and other alleged crimes in 2023.

I have previously ad nauseum analyzed why this case is a political prosecution and without merit. Check out part of The Unknown podcast from February 2025 below for more on that.

In the most recent conversation, Paul expanded on why he thinks the whole case may be thrown out soon.