Earlier this week, I published an article about Jeremy Hales legal entanglements in Wooster, Ohio, a few years ago.

The article is important because his bullying and legal harassment in Ohio is mirrored by his bullying and legal harassment in Florida against Michelle Preston and John Cook.

As part of the preparation for the article, I reached out to three of his chief propagandists- That Umbrella Guy (TUG), Shizzy Whiz Nut, and Megan Fox- for comment.

They were taken aback by the pattern put in front of them, and as such, they attacked me.

I published some of the responses, however, the whole back and forth is below.

Me

Jeremy trespassing, not paying his bills, speeding, the usual. He had a fun time in Wooster, Ohio.

{I attached the documents below}

That’s a lawsuit filed by an Ohio woman alleging Hales and others were squatting on her property. Hales flipped the script and turned the lawsuit into YouTube content.

Hales speeding ticket