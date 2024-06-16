Dana Sooter, the Public Administrator for Phelps County, Missouri

As part of my preparation for my recent story on a shady will in Missouri, I reached out to Dana Sooter, the Public Administrator for Phelps County, Missouri.

I got a lot more than I expected.

Part of the shady will

The will was purportedly executed by Annette Bartlett in October 2023 and filed in February 2024 with the Pulaski County, Missouri probate court.

In the will, Bartlett leaves everything to Terry Schaefer, who is an incapacitated person under guardianship in Phelps County, Missouri.

The will was witnessed by Loretta Rouse and Rebecca Allen, the current and former Public Administrators of Pulaski County, Missouri.

In Missouri, each county elects a Public Administrator to represent the county in probate matters.

Why would Bartlett leave at least six figures to her stepdaughter, who she had little contact with, who is herself incapacitated? As such, Schaefer can’t access this money herself.

One person I asked was Sooter. For the story, she provided this statement.

Public Administrators do not benefit in any way from their wards receiving money. We are paid a county salary like all other elected officials, that is it. That fact that they witnessed a will, basically means nothing.

After the story came out, she provided a follow up.

Terry was her only child. Terry will have access to any money she receives. It’s absurd to think otherwise. We as guardians answer to the court, SS, The VA, etc… We are regularly audited and by law and statute. we are to give our clients access to their money. We just make decisions on purchases due to lack of capacity on the client’s part. If My clients receive money it goes in a trust, for them and only them. If Annette had not made a will, Terry is still the heir the court would have given her money to.

Terry was not her child; she was her stepdaughter. Furthermore, Annette has two live sisters. I interviewed one, Nancy, who told me she was skeptical the will was real.

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The rest of Sooter’s statement is debatable as well, but the conversation only started there.