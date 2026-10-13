Wayne Dolcefino featured me in his most recent investigative video- this one examining the child custody case between Bryan Mineo and Courtney Clifford.

I’ve been tracking this custody case since the summer 2026; I’ve investigated Bryan Mineo even longer.

Despite being an absentee father, he’s been pushing for sole custody for nearly a year, buoyed in this effort by his new attorney Catie Young.

Catie Young

“Either the court acts now to repair the relationship with father, or the relationship will likely be damaged forever,” Young stated to the judge melodramatically in a June 2026 hearing.

Mineo’s two children accuse him of abuse; his negligence caused his daughter to break her leg, and he punished her by making her eat dirt when the girl had the audacity to tell her mom her leg was broken.

Young has taken the abuse and flipped the script. She argued in court that the children are coached, and Bryan is being alienated by Courtney.

The judge, Renee Stackhouse, has been sympathetic to this argument since this summer.

Judge Renee Stackhouse

Judge Stackhouse nearly switched custody in September, before a California Appeals Court paused her order- for now.

From the appeals court docket

Judge Stackhouse also appointed Erica Bloom to be the minor’s counsel and bleed more money from the parties.

Wayne found a connection between Young, Stackhouse, and Bloom. All graduated law school from the Thomas Jefferson Law School, a school which recently lost its accreditation.

Meanwhile, I’ve argued for months that Judge Stackhouse was violating Piqui’s Law.

Piqui’s Law, signed into law by Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in 2023. banned reunification camps. It also banned sudden custody switches, moves across state lines, and forcing kids into distressed situations.

The kids live in Arizona and would move to California. They’ve lived primarily with their mother and Judge Stackhouse wants them to live exclusively with their father.

To understand just how much distress the kids are in with the switch, check out the audio below.

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Piqui’s Law was sponsored by Democrat State Senator Susan Rubio. Her office did not provide comment for any of my stories, but Wayne got a long statement. A screenshot is below.

“The allegations raised in this case are deeply concerning. While I cannot make a determination about the conduct of an individual judge based on one report, there must be accountability when our laws are not followed.” She stated.

I explained in the video why it’s so important for State Senator Rubio to remain engaged and speak out when Piqui’s Law is not followed.

“If she wants the law to work, you must remain vocal when judges are ignoring it,’ I said.