Michael Volpe Investigates

Michael Volpe Investigates

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 13

Children’s abuse disclosures cannot be dismissed through the convenient accusation that their mother taught them what to say. That claim demands evidence, especially when the proposed remedy would remove them from their primary home and place them with the parent they fear. Volpe and Dolcefino are pressing the question that matters: whose safety is this intervention serving? Restoring a parental relationship cannot excuse overlooking credible evidence of harm. Rubio’s continued scrutiny matters because passing a protective law accomplishes little if courtroom practice defeats its purpose. These children deserve decisions grounded in their safety, the record of what happened, and enforceable safeguards. Their distress must never become another justification for overriding them.

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