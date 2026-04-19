Earlier this week, I appeared on the podcast Tiff N the Punisher.

We discussed some of the bills which made their way through state legislatures to reform family court and child protective services (CPS).

Last year, Richard Luthmann and I interviewed South Carolina Republican State Representative Gil Gatch about his slate of bills to reform guardian ad litems in that state.

I have also done several stories on the process in Idaho and Arizona, here’s a rundown of legislation throughout the country.