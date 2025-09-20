The podcast examining the life of Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith is finally here.

It is entitled Suing Diddy, and it’s the latest installment

from Casefile Presents.

Casefile is the runaway true crime hit from Australia and one of the biggest podcasts in the world.

I appear in episode seven.

1× 0:00 -47:11

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Jack Laurence, host of his own successful podcast series entitled One Minute Remaining, produced this podcast.

Jack, who has spent three years speaking to American prisoners, was first introduced to Derrick because he may be on the cusp of freeing thousands of Michigan prisoners.

He claims that thousands of those convicted in Michigan never received a probable cause hearing. He’s filed a class action lawsuit hoping to overturn these convictions.

This lawsuit has captured the attention of many inmates; I received the following email from another Michigan prisoner last week.

The first bond hearings for the original members of the PCC class action, are scheduled for September 25th.

Derrick quickly pivoted to his titillating lawsuit, where he’s accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping him. For a few months last year, that lawsuit led to a $100 million default judgment.

A man that sued American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over an alleged sexual assault has won $100m (£76.6m) by default after Combs failed to respond. Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith, 51, accused Combs of drugging him and sexually assaulting him at a party in Detroit, Michigan, in 1997. Lawyers for Combs have denied the allegations. Cardello-Smith is a convicted felon currently serving a prison sentence and is known for his long history of filing civil lawsuits, according to a local newspaper. Lawyers for Combs said Cardello-Smith was committing "fraud on the court" and told the BBC that the rapper will fight the ruling.

The judgment was quickly reversed, but Smith gained cache with fellow prisoners and journalists.

Quickly, Smith pivoted from talking about Combs raping him to two rapes he pled guilty to.

The guilty pleas, Smith told Jack and me, were set-ups, to cover-up Combs rape.

He even claimed that both of his rape victims recanted. Jack and I both interviewed one of his rape victims.

His story eventually fell apart, and I’ll let you listen to see how that unfolded, but behind the paywall, I will share Derrick’s latest missive to Jack and me.