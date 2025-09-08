Screenshot from my appearance

This week, the family court movement tried something novel, a simultaneous set of protests at courthouses throughout the country.

The protests are being held from September 7-9, 2025.

To go along with that, family court victim turned activist Meg, from Stand with Meg, was doing livestreams on social media.

I spoke about how the special committees in both Arizona and Idaho were leading to new wave of momentum in the family court reform movement. I came on about fifty-five minutes in.