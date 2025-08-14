Screenshot from my appearance on Liberty Talks

Yesterday, I appeared with Miste Karlfeldt on Liberty Talks.

We discussed the two Idaho Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force hearings.

We discussed the media attention that the hearings received after the second hearing, including this article.

Scott told the Sun that she’s considering changes to state law that may include utilizing mediation more to reduce judges’ workload and lessen costs for parents, and creating policies to ensure children stay out of custody of abusive parents. The task force is scheduled to meet monthly through October. The group has been taking public input, which on Thursday included some tearful testimony from parents who lost some or all of their rights to see their children, or who have been fighting in court for years and spent thousands of dollars.

Idaho Republican State Representative Heather Scott

A discussion of Representative Scott’s idea for giving more power to mediators turned into a larger debate on family court reforms.

Here are my thoughts.