Right now, all eyes are on Minnesota, but prior to heading there, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) swept through Chicago.

In its wake, it left a trail of destruction: DHS shot tear gas at least once a week at protesters for four weeks straight.

They roughed up a WGN producer, who is now suing.

In Evanston, they grabbed protesters off the street.

They rammed cars, went into a daycare, and they detained a Hanover Park Cop who they claimed was illegal. Months later he was released and it turned out he had a work permit.

Greg Bovino, who heads these operations for the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), was found to have committed perjury and used excessive force by Judge Sara Ellis, an Obama appointee.

The sweep scooped up over 3,000 illegal immigrants, according to DHS data.

All that remains are signs, all against DHS.