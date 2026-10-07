Another frivolous Jeremy Hales lawsuit explained

Richard Luthmann and I were back together to discuss another in a string of frivolous lawsuits filed by YouTuber Jeremy Hales and his posse.

In the spring of 2025, Leslie Ferderigos filed a lawsuit against Jeremy Hales, along with his many in his YouTube posse like Megan Fox, Shizzy Whiz Nut, Matthew Lewis AKA That Umbrella Guy (TUG), and Jason Hipsher.

In summary, she argued that this crew teamed up to make defamatory statements, including that she was a disbarred lawyer. Part of the lawsuit is below.

Leslie was never disbarred. She faced several specious bar complaints, all of them starting after she faced off with the former president of the Florida bar, Dori Foster Morales, on a few high-profile divorces.

Besides tangling with Foster-Morales, Leslie also freed several people from guardianship. That may have also made her a target.

Dori Foster-Morales

Knowing the harassment wouldn’t stop because she had taken on an untouchable lawyer, Leslie retired rather than face the ongoing campaign.

Hales and his crew didn’t care about the facts, so they portrayed her as a failed lawyer who was disbarred.

After that was called out, they amended their attack to say she retired to avoid disbarment.

Leslie initially did a few broadcasts where she weighed in on the merits of Hales numerous lawsuits.

Almost immediately, Hales and his YouTube posse began attacking her mercilessly. Below is one early attack from my former friend Megan Fox.

Soon after the lawsuit was filed, I argued that it was meritorious. Not only was it false that Leslie was disbarred but the crew continued to repeat the false assertion long after she informed them of the truth. Below is more from her lawsuit.

Leslie did not prepare herself for dealing with Hales once she filed the lawsuit. Immediately, he applied all sorts of pressure, including contacting her family. Lisa Lee, appearing with Richard and me, explained further.

After facing this intense pressure, Leslie withdrew the lawsuit without prejudice- meaning it could be refiled- weeks after she filed it.

I criticized Leslie at the time because Hales didn’t do anything that couldn’t have been predicted.

His next move was also predictable; he filed a frivolous malicious prosecution lawsuit.

From Hales initial complaint

As we discussed on the broadcast, Hales malicious prosecution lawsuit- which in effect argues that Leslie originally filed a frivolous lawsuit- is frivolous.

Leslie withdrew her lawsuit before a judge ruled on the merits. No judge has determined her lawsuit to be meritless, so ironically a malicious prosecution lawsuit is frivolous.

It’s even more frivolous for two of the plaintiffs- Fox and Lewis. Leslie had not even served them yet when she withdrew her lawsuit. They suffered no legal injury because they didn’t participate in the original lawsuit.

I asked Lewis for an explanation, and he provided the statement below.

Crying in my email for the woman that talked about you like deep fried shit? SAD, baby. SAD. What was it she said? Doesnt vet. Megan Walsh said he cant he trusted. Hes a joke. Is a liar. A fraud. If you can’t nut up and even defend yourself, of course you cant understand calling out a serial false accuser.

This frivolous lawsuit remains open because the presiding judge, Tanya Wilson, mismanaged the docket.

On September 2, 2025, Leslie and her husband Michael Ferderigos, who are co-defendants, filed a motion to dismiss.

Judge Wilson issued a Uniform Trial and Case Management Order on July 22, 2025. This case management order acted as a guide for rules on the case. That order required a party not only to file a motion to dismiss but get that motion to dismiss scheduled within sixty days of filing.

If it wasn’t scheduled, the motion was deemed “abandoned” by the court with no further order.

Leslie tried to do that, however, Randall Shuchet, the attorney representing all the plaintiffs, filed another frivolous motion in the meantime.

He argued that Leslie was a vexatious litigant, not for anything she filed in this case, but her supposed history.

Rather than addressing the motion to dismiss, Judge Wilson stated in court that she would address Shochet’s motion first.

That motion, filed in 2025, wasn’t heard until July 2026. It was dismissed as meritless in September 2026.

Leslie’s motion to dismiss was scheduled for a hearing on September 28, 2026. On September 13, 2026, Shochet filed a motion for default, arguing that Leslie’s motion to dismiss was not set for a hearing. Since it was abandoned and nothing else filed, she should be in default.

On September 28, 2026, Judge Wilson refused to hear Leslie’s motion to dismiss. She heard Shochet’s motion instead. According to a later motion filed by Leslie, she and her husband were not given equal time to speak at this hearing.

Judge Wilson initially granted Shochet’s motion for default before facing humiliation and realizing she violated the law when she granted it. In a subsequent order, she ate crow.

Defendants never set their Motion to Dismiss for hearing. Under the Case Management Order, they abandoned it. That part of the Court's oral ruling was correct. However, the Case Management Order could not start the answer clock. Rule 1.140(a)(3) starts that clock only when the court's written order is filed. The Case Management Order's recital is not that order. Plaintiffs' own motion recognizes the 10 days run from the filing of the court's order, at paragraph 14. No order on the Motion to Dismiss was ever filed. The 10 days never began to run. Defendants were not in default. The oral ruling granting default was error. (emphasis mine) It exists only in the court minutes and was never rendered. The Court vacates it.

Leslie filed a motion to reconsider on September 29, 2026. That is still pending.

The only reason this meritless case remains unresolved is because an incompetent judge can’t manage her docket.

The incompetent judge

In the last fifty minutes of the broadcast, Richard and I debated his decision to out the Cornell 7 rape accuser. Check out that debate below.

Post-script

Check out the fundraiser to help me create more articles on the Hales case. Find articles one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty- nine, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, athirty-six, and thirty-seven.