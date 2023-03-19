Chuck Panici, next to then President Ronald Reagan on Reagan’s right, during a red-letter day for him and Chicago Heights, when President Reagan came to town.

It’s been over a decade since I wrote my first book about Chuck Panici.

Chuck’s life included being the former mayor of Chicago Heights, small business success, the co-founder of an influential basketball league, and a convicted felon.

He lived “an epic life,” I liked to say, and though it’s been over a decade since I spoke with him, rarely does a week go by without me thinking about things he said and did.

Chuck’s list of accomplishments includes giving Jerry Colangelo his first job, at the House of Charles, a high-end suit tailor and cleaning service Chuck started in the 1960s. Here’s part of Colangelo’s Wikipedia page.

In his autobiography, How You Play the Game, Colangelo tells of working after graduating college at the House of Charles, a tuxedo rental shop in Chicago Heights

Colangelo and Chuck grew up on the same street in Chicago Heights, which is approximately thirty miles south of Chicago.

Colangelo would go on to own the Phoenix Suns, Coyotes, Rattlers, and many other things in Phoenix.

One day, Chuck and I were at a social club and several people approached me about Chuck.

“Chuck was Jerry Colangelo’s mentor,” more than one told me.

I came over to Chuck, “Were you Jerry’s mentor?”

Chuck dismissed the thought out of hand, “Jerry and I are friends, but he was gonna make it. I had nothing to do with that.”

Chuck’s friendship with Jerry was lowkey after Chuck got convicted, though Chuck and several of his friends flew to Phoenix shortly after Chuck left the federal prison after serving nearly ten years.